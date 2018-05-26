Oaxaca attracts Canadian investment for new hospital in Huatulco

Governor Murat, center, with Marc Kealey of Kealey & Associates and Pia Oberholzer of the Huatulco hotels association at yesterday's announcement in Toronto, Canada.

Canadian investment will help build a 5-billion-peso (US $256-million) hospital and give a boost to medical tourism in the Oaxaca tourist destination of Huatulco, the governor announced yesterday.

Speaking in Toronto, Alejandro Murat Hinojosa said he had signed an agreement with the Canadian consulting firm Kealey & Associates to manage the construction project. The hospital will create 1,000 permanent jobs, he said.

Huatulco has become a favorite winter destination for Canadians, Murat said, explaining that more than 400 own real estate in the town noted for its many beaches. The state sees opportunities for attracting more Canadian visitors by increasing the attractions on offer: beaches, adventure, ecotourism and health care.

Now that conventional tourism opportunities have already been consolidated — Huatulco has more than 5,000 hotel rooms — the state intends to attract more international investors to further develop Oaxaca’s medical tourism, the governor said.

During the last year more than 50,000 international tourists visited Huatulco and close to 66% of those, more than 32,800, were from Canada.

Source: Oaxaca Capital (sp)