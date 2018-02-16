Oaxaca rocked by 7.2-magnitude quake

Damage reported in Pinotepa Nacional and Tututepec but no casualties

There are reports of damage but no casualties in Oaxaca after a strong 7.2-magnitude earthquake struck at 5:39pm CT with an epicenter near the city of Pinotepa Nacional.

The quake was felt as far away as Mexico City, setting off seismic alarms and sending citizens rushing into the streets.

It was followed by a second quake at 6:36, which the National Seismological Service said in a preliminary report measured 5.9.

Pinotepa Nacional

The first quake’s epicenter was 11 kilometers south of Pinotepa and 12 kilometers below the surface; the second was 37 kilometers southeast and 10 kilometers deep.

As of 6:30, there had been 59 aftershocks detected.

There are reports of damaged buildings in Pinotepa.

