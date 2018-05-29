Oaxaca teachers on indefinite strike, set up camp in city center

Union says strike closed 10,700 schools; education officials say there were only 1,400

Teachers in Oaxaca took to the streets of the state’s capital yesterday on the first day of what union leaders described as an indefinite strike.

The job action began with an estimated 20,000 teachers belonging to the dissident CNTE teachers’ union marching from the eastern exit of Oaxaca city to the zócalo.

There, teachers set up a camp that took over the city’s central square and several streets surrounding it.

At about 5:00pm, they expanded their protest area around the zócalo, effectively blocking traffic and causing an hours-long gridlock and leaving hundreds of people without access to public transit.

Two hours later, the teachers withdrew to their tents and tarps.

The strike carried on this morning with blockades at eight commercial centers in the city and others at various locations in the state, and they were expected to remain in place until 8:00pm.

Much of Oaxaca’s historic center was closed today as the teachers’ encampment spread over at least 15 streets surrounding the zócalo, triggering traffic chaos.

Despite the number of teachers who joined the march and the chaos caused on the strike’s first day, the Oaxaca education institute said 91% of schools operated normally yesterday.

One of those schools is located just a block away from the teachers’ encampment in the Oaxaca city center, where teachers are among those who have chosen to continue working. But parents have taken on guard duty to watch for any threat by striking teachers to use force to close the school.

While education officials said only 1,400 school were closed yesterday, the union said the figure was 10,700, or 80% of the state’s schools.

At the center of the job action is the union’s usual annual list of demands, plus a few new ones.

In Oaxaca, those include a negotiating table with the federal government; the repeal of the 2013 education reforms; the liberation of the union’s bank accounts, frozen since 2015; the release from prison of teachers and supporters; the immediate hiring of teachers upon graduation and bypassing evaluation tests; and justice in the case of the June 2016 violent clash between teachers and federal forces in Nochixtlán.

Some new items on the list include the payment of maintenance, renovations and furnishings for union offices in Oaxaca city and Mexico City, renewal and maintenance of its vehicle fleet, construction of a new hotel in the resort destination of Puerto Escondido and renovations to a 29-room hotel it owns in Huatulco, another resort destination in Oaxaca.

The latter hotel was given to the union by the state government in 2009.

The union says it has been unable to pay for the foregoing since authorities froze its bank accounts.

Section 22 secretary general Eloy López Hernández told a press conference that the union “is willing to do anything,” warning that the protests will intensify in the coming days.

He asserted that 48,000 teachers had joined the strike on its first day, but no communication has been received from the state government.

The CNTE has called a nationwide strike for June 4, when 16,000 teachers from Oaxaca will travel to Mexico City. The union plans to occupy the grounds and streets surrounding the offices of the Secretariat of the Interior.

Given that the union’s presence is largely limited to Chiapas and Oaxaca, with smaller groupings in Guerrero, Michoacán and Mexico City, a nationwide strike is not likely to be widely felt.

Source: NVI Noticias (sp), Milenio (sp), El Universal (sp)