The Sharp family: no foul play in their deaths. The Sharp family: no foul play.
News

Officials say gas leak caused family’s death

Asphyxiation on toxic gases killed family of four in Tulum

Mexico News Daily | Monday, March 26, 2018

Investigators in Quintana Roo say all the evidence in the deaths of four tourists in a Tulum condominium points to a gas leak.

ADVERTISEMENT

Attorney General Miguel Ángel Pech said today it appears that gas was leaking from a hot-water heater, causing the deaths of four members of a family from the United States.

Relatives of 41-year-old Kevin Sharp, his wife Amy, 38, and their children, aged 12 and seven, became concerned last week after hearing no news from the family following their arrival in Tulum on March 15.

A missing-persons report filed with the U.S. embassy last Thursday led to the family’s discovery. Authorities believe they had died three to four days earlier from asphyxiation on toxic gas.

They had said from the start that foul play was not a factor. “Any violent act or suicide has been discounted,” they said.

In the Sharps’ home town of Creston, Iowa, the community held a candlelight vigil for the family on Saturday at a local racetrack, where the Sharps were regular spectators.

“Life is not going to be the same without her,” said Amy Sharp’s mother on Friday. “Half my family is gone,” Beth Fry told the Des Moines Register.

Source: Noticaribe (sp), Des Moines Register (en)

Share27
+1
Shares 28

Stories from our archives that you might enjoy

  • DeplorableVI

    This is the true cost of a “cheap” tropical vacation. In Mexico and most of Latin America taking a cheap vacation means taking advantage of poverty ridden local people who are brutally oppressed by their own corrupt political class. In third world paradises we find weak kneed populations who fear the governments who refuse to insure safe sanitized drinking is delivered to their homes. Instead the people are forced to depend on Nestle for a bottle of clean water. Corrupt governments get large kick backs from the globalist Nestle and there’s no way that will end anytime soon. Thinking anyone can sleep safely not worrying electrical fires or gas leaks is pure folly in paradise. COrrupt political leaders are too busy shopping for ocean front property in Miami, the only former spanish colony thats not a shit hole.

    • BUCEPHALUS

      So, have you booked your Spring Break vacation in Flint Michigan yet? Or maybe near an area where fracking fluid makes the groundwater ignite! Good times! Oh, and Florida is a shithole by the way. Easy access to Oxy though! And speaking of corrupt governments, how about that regime in D.C. right now!

  • cooncats

    This sad story illustrates why it is important to put those gas water heaters outside the living quarters. Way too often they are inside. Still what I don’t understand is why these folks didn’t smell gas long before the level became toxic unless what actually happened is the fumes from the water heater burner caused these deaths. The raw propane we buy here in Jalisco has a very strong odor.

RELATED STORIES
RECENT STORIES
FreeCurrencyRates.com
ADVERTISEMENT