One person dead after drivers lose races against freight trains

Wreckage of the tractor-trailer after collision with train.

Two drivers attempted to beat trains to level crossings today, and both lost the race. In one incident, it cost the life of a passenger.

A 57-year-old man riding in a Toyota Avanza died after the driver raced a train to a crossing in Matamoros, Coahuila. The conductor said he tried to stop the freight train but was unable to do so.

The 55-year-old driver of the vehicle suffered serious injuries.

In a second incident, the driver of a tractor-trailer escaped without serious injury after his truck collided with a train in Gómez Palacio, Durango.

He too lost the race to a level crossing.

The Kenworth truck was completely destroyed.

Authorities said the 32-year-old driver was suffering a severe case of nerves after the accident.

There are a few hundred such accidents every year. Jalisco led the way in 2017 with 85 accidents involving motor vehicles and trains, and 95% were estimated to have been caused by drivers racing to beat a train to a level crossing.

Guanajuato saw 82 such accidents last year and Chihuahua 58.

By the end of January this year was shaping up to be another bad one for Jalisco. There were seven collisions during the month, one of which claimed the lives of five people.

