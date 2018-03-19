One skydiver dead after midair collision

Accident occurred moments before the two landed on Oaxaca beach

A Mexico City woman is dead after a midair collision between two skydivers at a resort town in Oaxaca Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The accident occurred at Zicatela beach in Puerto Escondido just as the two parachutists were about to land.

But their lines crossed, spilling the air from the canopy of one. Forty-three-year-old Ursula Hernández plunged at least 10 meters to the beach. She died later in a local hospital.

The other skydiver suffered minor injuries.

Skydiving is a popular sport among visitors to this tourist destination on the coast of Oaxaca. A company from Cuautla, Morelos, offers skydiving twice a year during the Christmas and Easter holidays.

Dozens of parachutists jump every day, landing on Zicatela beach.

Data kept by the United States Parachute Association indicates that there were 21 fatal skydiving accidents the U.S. in 2016 out of about 3.2 million jumps. In the 1970s, the sport averaged 42.5 fatalities annually, a number that has been dropping steadily, the association says.

Source: Quadratín (sp)

WARNING: graphic content

Justo en vísperas del periodo vacacional de Semana Santa, una persona muerta y otra herida, el saldo de un accidente en paracaídas en Puerto Escondido. Con certeza, no habrá responsables, nadie regula este tipo de servicios @OaxPress @SECTUR_GobOax @FISCALIA_GobOax pic.twitter.com/SIUMJzIwJu — Juan Perez Audelo (@nathanoax) March 19, 2018