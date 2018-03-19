A frame grab from a video moments after the collision between skydivers. A frame grab from a video moments after the collision between skydivers.
One skydiver dead after midair collision

Accident occurred moments before the two landed on Oaxaca beach

Mexico News Daily | Monday, March 19, 2018

A Mexico City woman is dead after a midair collision between two skydivers at a resort town in Oaxaca Saturday.

The accident occurred at Zicatela beach in Puerto Escondido just as the two parachutists were about to land.

But their lines crossed, spilling the air from the canopy of one. Forty-three-year-old Ursula Hernández plunged at least 10 meters to the beach. She died later in a local hospital.

The other skydiver suffered minor injuries.

Skydiving is a popular sport among visitors to this tourist destination on the coast of Oaxaca. A company from Cuautla, Morelos, offers skydiving twice a year during the Christmas and Easter holidays.

Dozens of parachutists jump every day, landing on Zicatela beach.

Data kept by the United States Parachute Association indicates that there were 21 fatal skydiving accidents the U.S. in 2016 out of about 3.2 million jumps. In the 1970s, the sport averaged 42.5 fatalities annually, a number that has been dropping steadily, the association says.

Source: Quadratín (sp)

WARNING: graphic content

  • Russell Hill

    In Cabo San Lucas they don’t allow a parachuting plane to take off until the parachutist before it lands on the beach. Workers on the beach radio in when the person has landed safely. Having more than one parachutist in the air at a time is just stupid.

