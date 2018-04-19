High onion prices are bringing consumers to tears

Slicing an onion can be a tearful process but a recent hike in prices is bringing more tears to the eyes of consumers.

During the last two weeks of March, the price of a kilogram of onions in the state of México was 15 pesos, or US $0.82. By the first week of April, the price had nearly doubled to 29 pesos.

The National Alliance of Small Businesses (Anpec) explained that fuel prices and insecurity are behind the skyrocketing prices. The latter applies both to the state of Tamaulipas, Mexico’s largest onion producer, and Mexico’s highways, on which the produce is transported.

“Let’s remember that Tamaulipas . . . is one of the states suffering the most violence nowadays,” said Anpec president Cuauhtémoc Rivera Rodríguez.

“The transportation of onions is by land and continuous attacks on transport trucks, along with the increases in fuel prices, are factors that explain the surge in prices,” he said.

“Onions are now making entire families cry” due to their high price, he remarked.

Anpec conducts a monthly assessment of 22 products it considers essential for a Mexican household, monitoring their retail prices in 200 points of sale in seven metropolitan areas of the country: Mexico City, México state, Guanajuato, Hidalgo, Jalisco, Nuevo León and Tlaxcala.

In its latest report, Anpec found that during March and April prices increased the most in Tlaxcala and México state, where they were up reaching 11% and 10% respectively.

Source: El Universal (sp)