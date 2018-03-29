Only muted interest in oil and gas auction

Only 16 of 35 blocks in the Gulf of Mexico were awarded

Mexico’s final oil and gas auction before the July 1 presidential election attracted only muted interest Tuesday amid uncertainty about the future of the energy sector if current frontrunner Andrés Manuel López Obrador wins office.

The National Hydrocarbons Commission (CNH) awarded just 16 of the 35 shallow blocks on offer in the Gulf of Mexico.

State oil company Pemex and independent Mexican company Citla Energy were part of a consortium that posted winning bids for four blocks in the Tampico-Misantla-Veracruz basin, where around a third of the blocks on offer were awarded.

Fewer than a third of the blocks in the Burgos basin were sold. Premier Oil of the United Kingdom and Spain’s Repsol were both awarded blocks in the oil field off the coast of the northern state of Tamaulipas but there were few other bidders.

Farther to the south, the auction for the Southeast Basin was more competitive and all eight blocks were sold to consortiums including Pemex, Royal Dutch Shell, the French company Total and Italy’s Eni. Pemex won seven contracts in total, more than any other company.

About US $8.6 billion in investment is expected to flow from the projects that will be developed in the 16 awarded blocks, Energy Secretary Pedro Joaquín Coldwell said.

In contrast, the previous auction in late January attracted potential investment of almost US $100 billion.

López Obrador, the clear leader in most polls, has said that if he becomes president he would review more than 90 exploration contracts awarded since reforms deregulated the energy sector in 2013.

The leftist candidate widely known as AMLO also said that if he wins the July vote he will hold a referendum on the future of the reforms and ask current President Enrique Peña Nieto to cancel two further auctions planned for the second half of 2018.

The new president will be sworn in on December 1.

Hydrocarbons Undersecretary Aldo Flores seemed to downplay political uncertainty as a factor in the patchy interest in the auction, telling the news agency Reuters that the high quantity of gas in the blocks was to blame because companies are more interested in oil.

“This will continue to be a challenge for us given the abundance of natural gas in Texas at very low prices,” he said.

Mexico is also competing for investment with Brazil, which is holding an auction for offshore blocks today.

Despite the uncertainty created by López Obrador’s promises, the group exploration manager for Premier Oil remains optimistic that an AMLO administration will ultimately allow foreign investment to continue and honor the contracts that have already been signed.

“I think you could see a slowdown . . . but I think they will see the benefits [of the investment],” Tim Davis said.

Source: Reuters (en), Oil Price (en)

