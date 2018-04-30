Optimistic AMLO sees ‘total victory’ for him and his party on July 1

'The way we're going' a majority in Congress is not out of the question, candidate predicts

Presidential candidate Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who continues to maintain a strong lead in the polls, has made a bold and optimistic prediction for the July 1 elections: a total victory for the mostly leftist coalition he leads.

Speaking in Chiapas yesterday, the candidate for the Morena party-led “Together We Will Make History” coalition used the analogy of a “full canoe” to emphasize his confidence over not only winning the presidency but also many other elected positions the coalition is contesting.

“Being realistic we could win the nine [state] governorships,” the 64-year-old third-time candidate said, adding that “the way we’re going” a majority in the federal Congress is also possible.

“There is still time left, two months, and people are going to give us their full support, their whole support, because this isn’t any old election, it’s to transform the country,” he said.

With regard to the opposition parties, López Obrador said they are “falling to pieces” because so many of their former leaders and members are backing him to be Mexico’s next president.

The candidate — who according to a recent poll by the newspaper Reforma had 48% voter support — specifically cited two former national presidents of the National Action Party (PAN) who have jumped ship, adding that “there are [also] many lawmakers, mayors and more coming.”

Referring to his two main rivals — Ricardo Anaya and José Antonio Meade — the former Mexico City mayor said that “he wouldn’t like to be in their shoes.”

Second-place Anaya of the right-left “For Mexico in Front” coalition trailed López Obrador by 22 points in the Reforma poll but was considered by many to be the winner of the first presidential debate, during which he was tenacious in his attacks on the frontrunner.

But the Tabasco-born veteran of Mexican politics dismissed any assessment that he was hurt by his debate performance, charging that polls showed that his support had actually grown after it.

A post-debate poll conducted by the news website SDP Noticias gave López Obrador a 17% lead over Anaya with 41.4% support.

López Obrador sought this week to allay fears stoked by a comment made by a Morena party co-founder advocating the expropriation of companies that don’t cooperate with an incoming administration he leads.

“We’re not going to confiscate properties, we’re always going to act in accordance with the law,” he said.

Meanwhile, news magazine Proceso reported yesterday that a video it obtained from the Anaya campaign shows the candidate saying at a private Citibanamex event Friday that he is open to discussing an alliance with the ruling Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI), whose candidate has been steadily polling in third place.

“The path [to victory] is to join efforts . . . . The numbers clearly indicate that our coalition is the only one that can beat López Obrador . . . [therefore] I’m open to building with whoever we have to build with to win this election . . . I will not spend time fighting with the PRI, I will spend it highlighting contrasts with López Obrador,” Anaya is heard saying.

Today, however, he played down the statement he made behind closed doors, declaring that he is against “elitist pacts.”

PRI candidate José Antonio Meade has repeatedly said he will not withdraw from the race in favor of Anaya despite polls suggesting that he has little chance of winning on July 1. The SDP Noticias poll gave him 22.2% support, although other recent polls have shown him with less.

Source: Milenio (sp), El Economista (sp), Proceso (sp), Forbes (en), SDP Noticias (sp)