Osorio Chong resigns as interior secretary

Peña Nieto's second-in-command had been seen as a presidential contender

The president’s second-in-command has stepped down to pursue a Senate seat and work on his party’s presidential election campaign.

ADVERTISEMENT

Miguel Ángel Osorio Chong, 53, served as interior secretary since the beginning of President Enrique Peña Nieto’s term in December 2012.

At one time he was seen as a prime contender to become the Institutional Revolutionary Party’s candidate in this year’s presidential election.

But a seemingly unstoppable wave of violence that has swept the country put an end to those aspirations. Among many other responsibilities, including immigration and human rights, the interior secretary coordinates civil protection and national security.

In an interview, the former governor of Hidalgo remarked that the plan to pursue a seat in Congress had sprung from within the party, and that he hoped to be nominated for a seat under proportional representation.

He said “you’ll be seeing more of me” alongside his party’s presidential candidate, José Antonio Meade.

Osorio described Meade as a well-prepared individual and someone with the required experience.

As for some of the other candidates, he said Morena party leader Andrés Manuel López Obrador has no coherence in his proposals while the National Action Party’s Ricardo Anaya, running for a coalition called For Mexico In Front (Por México al Frente), is all criticism and finger-pointing.

Source: Milenio (sp)