Over 500 hurt during annual fireworks fair

Most of the injuries were minor at the annual festival in Tultepec

More than 500 people were injured Thursday night during a fireworks display in the self-declared fireworks capital of Mexico.

The México state town of Tultepec, where a huge explosion ripped through a fireworks market in 2016 and killed 32 people, is celebrating its annual National Pyrotechnic Festival this week.

But things appear to have got out of hand during the running of the bulls, or toritos.

Civil Protection officials reported that 549 people were injured, most of them by minor blows and some with mild burns, although a 20-year-old man suffered second and third-degree burns to 19% of his body.

A baby escaped injury due to the quick response of bystanders after its blanket caught fire.

Dedicated to San Juan de Dios, the patron saint of fireworks makers, the celebrations include the burning of the toritos, bull-shaped frames carrying fireworks that run rampant among fair-goers.

There was one death reported the same day, but the victim was not part of the celebrations. A 53-year-old fireworks artisan was in his workshop when the pyrotechnic device he was making exploded in his hands.

The week long fair concludes today.

Source: Hoy Estado de México (sp), Milenio (sp)