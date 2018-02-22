Parents repel invaders at Oaxaca school

Teachers belonging to rival union take on parents, injuring three

Teachers clashed with parents at a school in Oaxaca yesterday, leaving at least three people injured, two of them seriously.

The teachers belong to Oaxaca local Section 22 of the dissident CNTE teachers’ union and previously worked at the Emiliano Zapata Primary School, which is located on ejido, or community, lands in Tuxtepec.

However, more than three years ago it was decided that CNTE teachers would no longer be allowed to work at the school after they had repeatedly abandoned their students to participate in strikes that many parents believed were unjustified.

Teachers from the SNTE union replaced the CNTE teachers.

But yesterday the ousted teachers made an attempt to forcibly evict their replacements and recover their old workplace.

Parents retaliated and in the ensuing fight, the fathers of two students were badly hurt. One sustained a serious injury to the head and the other received a heavy blow to his eye.

Nevertheless, the parents managed to repel the invading teachers.

During their incursion into the school, the newspaper Milenio reported that CNTE teachers managed to steal six computers and three televisions. They had earlier vandalized the school building.

The incident further heightened existing tensions in the community, leading parents to decide to remain at the school to deter another attack.

The president of the school’s parents’ association called on state and federal authorities to intervene to avoid any further outbreaks of aggression and to guarantee the safety of the students.

Rosa Emilia Hernández said that parents of the school’s 110 pupils will never allow the Section 22 teachers to return because they don’t fulfill their teaching duties, being constantly involved in strikes and other union activities.

Source: Milenio (sp)