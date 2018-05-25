Party claims there’s a contract out for candidate for Morelos governor

Hitmen after former soccer star Cuauhtémoc Blanco and his right-hand man

The leader of a political party in Morelos claims that a contract has been taken out on himself and a candidate for governor.

The state head of the conservative Social Encounter Party (PES), José Manuel Sanz Rivera, declared yesterday that “the opposition” had hired six hitmen to target him and Cuauhtémoc Blanco Bravo, the former soccer star who was elected mayor of Cuernavaca in 2015.

Blanco took a leave of absence from the mayor’s job to run as candidate for the Together We’ll Make History coalition, which is led by the Morena party and its presidential candidate, Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

His voice choking, Sanz told a meeting in Cuernavaca that the story began as a rumor but the threat was taken seriously after more evidence surfaced. He didn’t say who might be behind such an attack, referring only to “the opposition.”

He said there was a “dirty war” under way in Morelos, where the situation was worse than in Venezuela. “. . . it’s a total dictatorship,” said Sanz, Blanco’s right-hand man and his manager when he played professional soccer.

As of last week, Blanco held a strong lead in an opinion poll conducted by Consulta Mitofsky with 32.6% voter support. His nearest rival was the candidate for a National Action Party-Citizens’ Movement coalition with 17.6%.

The Institutional Revolutionary Party trailed with 9.9%.

The current governor, meanwhile, polled worse than President Enrique Peña Nieto in terms of voter approval.

While 79% disapproved of the president’s performance, 80.2% disapproved of that by Graco Ramírez.

Source: El Universal (sp), Bajo Palabra (sp)