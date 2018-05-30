Photographer’s show of self-portraits awarded at London competition

A Mexican photographer has won an international competition in London, England, for a series of staged self-portraits.

Tania Franco Klein won the Photo London Artproof Schliemann Award with Our Life in the Shadows (2016 – 2017), consisting of intense self-portraits meticulously elaborated for the camera.

The 28-year-old photographer drew from her background filming documentaries and her architectural studies to create the images for her show, which deals with cinema, publicity and the mass media as well as Instagram, said Arturo Delgado, founder-director of the Mexico City-based Almanaque gallery.

He said the results are seemingly candid images that appeal to very young collectors her age and traditional collectors as well.

Delgado described Franco’s work both as political and philosophical.

“Tania’s proposal is focused on new photographic languages as tools for the creation of contemporary visual arts,” he said, and suggested it was the use of a “more blunt, more fresh, more current” approach that the judges appreciated.

Franco’s images address “the malaise of excessive positivity” that bombards millennials, wrote Javier Pes on ArtNet News. He included Franco on a list of seven young artists “who are stretching the medium.”

Franco’s win earns her two residencies, one in Arles, France, and the other in Tallinn, Estonia, which comes with a US $12,000 budget for new work.

The photographer has exhibited in London, Budapest, New York and Los Angeles. She won the 2017 UK Sony World Photography Awards.

