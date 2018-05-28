Long in the tooth: planes are getting on in years at some airlines

Best known airlines operate newer planes but others' fleets are rather older

Passengers who fly on Mexico’s best-known airlines travel on planes that are most likely less than 10 years old.

But some aircraft operated by smaller airlines, charter providers and freight companies are much older, meaning they require a lot more maintenance to operate optimally and are possibly at greater risk of suffering a mechanical failure.

The May 18 crash of a 39-year-old airplane in Havana, Cuba, in which all but one of the 113 passengers and crew died, has called into question the age of the planes operated by Mexican airlines.

The plane that plummeted to the ground shortly after take-off was owned by Mexican-owned Aerolíneas Damojh but had been leased to Cuba’s national airline Cubana. Seven Mexicans, including six crew members, were among the fatalities.

While according to the Civil Aviation Agency (DGAC), the average age of the fleets operated by Mexican airlines is nine years, there is considerable variation between them.

Budget carrier Volaris has the newest planes in Mexico with an average age of five years, followed by Viva Aerobus, 5.4 years; Aeromar, 5.8; Interjet, 6.9; and Aeroméxico, 8.1 years.

In contrast, the planes operated by Querétaro-based regional airline TAR and Cabo San Lucas-based Calafia are on average 19 years old.

Cargo airline Estafeta’s planes are even older, averaging 24 years, while the planes in the fleets operated by Magnicharters and cargo carrier Aero Unión are the oldest of all, at 28.7 and 30.9 years on average respectively.

However, the aviation agency said that in accordance with international standards there are no regulations that prohibit or restrict the operation of older aircraft in the country, although aviation experts say that when a plane is more than 20 years old it begins to suffer from aircraft “fatigue.”

DGAC assistant director Rafael García Gijón told the newspaper El Universal that when a plane has been correctly maintained and is deemed to be airworthy, it can continue to operate reliably.

But some aviation experts say older planes should be limited to transporting cargo.

According to aeronautical engineer David Ziman, the commercial lifespan of a plane is 20 years, 50,000 flying hours or 75,000 take-off and landing cycles.

There was an effort in 2016 to introduce controls.

National Action Party (PAN) politician Jorge López Martín presented an initiative to Congress to change the Civil Aviation Law to prohibit planes older than 20 years from offering passenger services due to safety concerns.

Corruption is another concern.

López has charged that there is corruption on the part of DGAC when conducting safety verifications, which allows older planes to continue flying but “places passengers at risk.”

Miguel Ángel Yúdico, the secretary of a national transportation union that counts aviation-sector employees among its members, said some airlines substitute damaged parts from their planes with the same parts from other planes in order to pass DGAC revisions.

That practice, he said, caused a now-defunct TAESA airline plane to crash, adding that “there are parts that you can’t just remove and put back.”

Source: El Universal (sp)