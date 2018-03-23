Playa del Carmen top tourist destination

Riviera Maya city No. 1 in Mexico and No. 15 in the world

Users of the travel website TripAdvisor have ranked Playa del Carmen as the top tourist destination in Mexico and 15th in the world.

The Riviera Maya city, described as “a hipper and more modern version of the fishing village it once was,” earned the rankings in the site’s 2018 Travelers’ Choice awards.

It was the only Mexican destination on the list of the top 25 in the world. At the top of the list was Paris, France, followed by London, England, and Rome, Italy.

TripAdvisor said Playa is one of the top diving destinations in the world, “thanks to vibrant sea life and dazzling underwater caverns.”

“Spend some quality time on the golf course or wave hello to the playful spider monkeys at The Jungle Place sanctuary. Explore the ancient ruins of the Coba Mayan Village, or get in some quality people-watching as you shop and stroll along 5th Avenue.”

Like some other destinations in Mexico, Playa del Carmen has not escaped drug gang violence. But a recent travel alert warning United States government employees to avoid the city was lifted soon after.

The other top-10 Mexican destinations in the Travelers’ Choice awards were Cabo San Lucas, in second place, followed by Cancún, Puerto Vallarta, Tulum, Mexico City, Zihuatanejo, Cozumel, San Miguel de Allende and Nuevo Vallarta.

Earlier this year, TripAdvisor travelers chose another destination in the state of Quintana Roo for having one of the most beautiful beaches in the world. Playa del Norte on Isla Mujeres was ranked No. 10 out of 25.

Mexico News Daily