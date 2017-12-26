Police arrest suspect in killing of journalist

Hitman with links to Sinaloa Cartel believed to have been mastermind of March murder

The alleged mastermind behind the murder of journalist Miroslava Breach Velducea last March was arrested yesterday in a small town in Sonora.

Investigations by the Chihuahua Attorney General’s office and the Center for Investigation and National Security, or Cisen, led to the arrest of Juan Carlos Moreno Ochoa, also known as “Larry.”

The arrest of Moreno and two other men occurred in Etchojoa, a small town in the municipality of Bacobampo. Arrest warrants had been issued for the three men in connection with the homicide of Breach.

State officials said Moreno was the chief hitman, or sicario, of a gang called Los Salazares, believed to be aligned with the Sinaloa Cartel.

The National Security Commission explained that Moreno operated a criminal group with strong presence in the Chihuahua municipalities of Chínipas and Guazapares and in the municipality of Álamos in Sonora.

Breach, 54, was shot and killed on March 23 outside her home in the capital of Chihuahua when was leaving to drive her son to school.

She was a correspondent for the newspapers La Jornada and El Norte de Juárez, and had launched a news agency a short time before her death.

Source: Milenio (sp)