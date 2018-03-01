Police catch thief with 2,700 stolen iPhones

Exchanging a bag of marijuana proved costly for a man in Mexico City on Tuesday: police found not only pot but 2,780 stolen Apple iPhones.

Shortly after 6:00pm police in the borough of Venustiano Carranza witnessed a man in a white van exchanging what appeared to be a bag of marijuana with another man.

When the two realized that police saw the exchange both fled the scene, but police were able to arrest one of them.

A search of the van turned up 278 boxes containing the iPhones, which are believed to have been stolen in recent days from a store in Puebla.

It was not revealed which model of iPhone was seized but the iPhone 8 sells for about 16,499 pesos while an iPhone X runs for 23,499 pesos, meaning the value of the haul could be between 45.86 million and 65.32 million pesos, or US $2.4 million to US $3.4 million.

Police also found 800,000 pesos in cash and two bags of marijuana.

The 30-year-old suspect faces charges of drug trafficking, robbery and bribery. He attempted to pay one of the officers to free him.

Source: El Universal (sp)