Police safeguard Mexico-Toluca train against community protest

Work on the Mexico City-Toluca intercity passenger train project restarted yesterday under the supervision of around 2,000 state and federal police officers deployed to protect workers against community protesters.

Construction of the 57-kilometer rail line had been stalled since January due to opposition from residents of San Jerónimo Acazulco in the México state municipality of Ocoyoacac.

Community land owners filed an injunction in a federal court last year, arguing that the construction company undertaking the project infringes on 42,000 square meters of land not included in the right of way and not covered by a compensation agreement.

A judge granted the injunction on January 19.

The Secretariat of Communications and Transportation (SCT) issued a statement Friday blaming “a group of people from the community of San Jerónimo Acazulco” for holding up the project and asserted that finishing it on time is under threat because of their actions.

But local residents reject the claim that they have blocked or impeded the work with camps or protests, charging that the judge’s ruling in their favor is the reason why the work was suspended.

When more than 600 workers arrived at the track’s 37-kilometer mark to resume work yesterday morning they didn’t face any resistance.

In another statement issued yesterday, the SCT said that none of the officers deployed was armed and they were only protecting the perimeter of the construction zone in accordance with the law.

It also said the project “has meticulously complied with the law as well as the compensation process for the community land owners” and that a judge lifted the injunction they filed on March 22.

In Friday’s statement, the SCT said the land in question was expropriated by the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE) in 1943 and ceded to the federal government for the rail project.

However, land owners also reject that is the case and are currently participating in a protest convoy along the entire length of the railway in order to draw attention to what they claim is a violation of their rights and to highlight opposition to the project on other stretches of the line.

Last month, land owners in the Mexico City borough of Cuajimalpa obtained court orders from two judges that also caused delays to the project.

In the five years since construction started, 59 billion pesos have been officially allocated to build the elevated rail line.

However, its construction has faced numerous delays and problems and a study by the Mexican Institute for Competitiveness (IMCO) concluded last month that the still incomplete project had exceeded its budget by 55%.

The federal government has rejected that the project is behind schedule although expected completion and opening dates have both been pushed back.

The SCT said Friday that construction work was projected to be finished by May but interference by the San Jerónimo Acazulco residents had set it back by three months.

When operational, the new train service is expected to cut travel time between Mexico City and Toluca to just 39 minutes and will have the capacity to transport up to 230,000 passengers daily.

Source: El Universal (sp)