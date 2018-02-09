Pothole’s 2nd birthday celebrated in Chiapas

Bache birthday party in Tuxtla Gutiérrez yesterday. Bache birthday party in Tuxtla Gutiérrez yesterday.
With balloons, cake and candles some residents of Tuxtla Gutiérrez yesterday held a second-birthday party — for a pothole.

The pothole appeared two years ago, residents of the Chiapas capital say, and has never been repaired by the municipality.

About two dozen people gathered around it to sing the Mexican birthday song Las Mañanitas and wish it a happy birthday.

Said one resident: “Today we want to celebrate the birthday of a pothole because it is all alone and has no mother.”

Friends, neighbors and even other potholes had gathered for the event, he said.

But it wasn’t just a birthday party — it was a baptism as well. In a simple ceremony the bache, as a pothole is called in Spanish, was named Nandito after Mayor Fernando Castellanos Cal y Mayor.

The event and a video recording of it soon had its desired effect. Within hours of its appearance on Facebook municipal workers showed up to repair the dozens of potholes in the street.

Potholes in Mexico City were also the focus of attention this week after a local blog filled several with soil and planted flowers in them. Its video of the event was also popular.

Source: Aquí Noticias (sp)

  • WestCoastHwy

    “Mexican Happiness Meter”, nothing gets these people down and they allow everyone and thing to just mow right over them and they just brush it off and continue down the Potholed Road!

    • WestCoastHwy

      And let me add that all those Mexican taxes and Pemex profits (Pemex is still owned by the people) that are going to D.F. are being appropriated as fiscally proposed. But who in this Gods forsaken Country even knows his or her representatives.

      • Gilberto Atl González

        Ho, ho, ho. Right, you hit the nail… and, since the Ruskies squared it down for you gringo cuates, Trumpbecame your equivalent to our dearly beloved Peña miento and PRI party, so hope you understand soon the real implications of elections rigging, a very fine mexican political parties form of art. All through America (Alaska to Patagonia), the US used to rig elections, but now we got it clear that there are even greater powers in action…

