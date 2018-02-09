Pothole’s 2nd birthday celebrated in Chiapas

Residents (and other potholes) gathered to celebrate with cake and balloons

With balloons, cake and candles some residents of Tuxtla Gutiérrez yesterday held a second-birthday party — for a pothole.

The pothole appeared two years ago, residents of the Chiapas capital say, and has never been repaired by the municipality.

About two dozen people gathered around it to sing the Mexican birthday song Las Mañanitas and wish it a happy birthday.

Said one resident: “Today we want to celebrate the birthday of a pothole because it is all alone and has no mother.”

Friends, neighbors and even other potholes had gathered for the event, he said.

But it wasn’t just a birthday party — it was a baptism as well. In a simple ceremony the bache, as a pothole is called in Spanish, was named Nandito after Mayor Fernando Castellanos Cal y Mayor.

The event and a video recording of it soon had its desired effect. Within hours of its appearance on Facebook municipal workers showed up to repair the dozens of potholes in the street.

Potholes in Mexico City were also the focus of attention this week after a local blog filled several with soil and planted flowers in them. Its video of the event was also popular.

Source: Aquí Noticias (sp)