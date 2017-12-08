In Ecatepec, México state, 786,000 people were living in poverty in 2015. In Ecatepec, México state, 786,000 people were living in poverty in 2015.
Poverty decline seen between 2010, 2015

Improvement recorded in over two-thirds of municipalities

Mexico News Daily | Friday, December 8, 2017

Poverty declined between 2010 and 2015 in just over two-thirds of the municipalities in Mexico, says a report by the social development agency Coneval.

“Measurement of Municipal Poverty 2015” says that 1,688 of 2,446 municipalities reduced poverty levels in the five-year period by at least five percentage points. On the other hand, poverty levels increased by five percentage points or more in 584 municipalities.

Coneval said 989 of the municipalities that registered decreases presented signs of extreme poverty.

Santos Reyes Yucuná in the southern state of Oaxaca was the most impoverished municipality in the country in 2015, the report established, because 97.4% of its residents were living in extreme poverty.

The next poorest were Cochoapa el Grande in Guerrero where 87.7% of the population lived in extreme poverty followed by Santiago Nuyoó in Oaxaca with 83.1%.

The 15 poorest municipalities in Mexico were located in just three southern states with 10 in Oaxaca, three in Chiapas and two in Guerrero, the report said.

A person is considered to be in a situation of extreme poverty if they present three or more social deficiencies out of a total of six and their income is below the established minimum threshold for well-being.

“The population in this situation have an income so low that even if they spent all of it on buying food, they wouldn’t be able to access the products that make up the canasta básica [a basic selection of foodstuffs],” the report said.

At the other extreme, just 2.7% of inhabitants of Huépac, Sonora, were in the same situation in 2015.  and Abasolo, Coahuila, followed with only 3.6 % of its residents living in extreme poverty.

San Pedro Garza García — part of the metropolitan area of Monterrey, Nuevo León — was also one of the least disadvantaged municipalities, with 4.4% of people in extreme poverty

Two central boroughs of Mexico City, Benito Juárez and Miguel Hidalgo, also had low percentages, 4.9% and 7% respectively.

The report also found that out of 874 municipalities considered indigenous, two out of every 10 registered extreme poverty percentages of 50% or more.

In raw numbers, Ecatepec in the state of México recorded the highest number of people living in poverty with almost 800,000, followed by Puebla with just under 700,000.

The Mexico City borough of Iztapalapa, León (Guanjauato), Tijuana (Baja California) and Chimalhuacán (state of México) were next.

Tackling inequalities faced by regional and rural areas, achieving high levels of sustained economic growth and creating conditions favorable to the full exercising of social rights were all cited by Coneval as challenges that need to be addressed to further reduce poverty levels.

Source: El Universal (sp)

  • DreadFool

    uhum, just wiggle the numbers so that poverty is no longer stratified the way it was last year, thus the illusion = perfect propaganda for Thievery Corp. MEX DN should not even report this nonsense.

  • Güerito

    It’s undisputed that poverty increased in Mexico between 2012 and 2014, rising from 45% to over 46%.

    Unfortunately, we can no longer trust later figures coming from the Mexican government for reasons I explained in detail in a comment here a few months ago:

    https://mexiconewsdaily.com/news/poverty-levels-dipped-between-2014-2016/

    “The sad thing is that, even with this manipulated data, the report still shows over 53 million Mexicans living in poverty, more than when EPN took office….”

  • Hailey Mannering

    It is hard to measure poverty only by reported incomes, especially in rural areas where people often produce their own food, ec.

    • Güerito

      All of that is taken into account. The measure for poverty is lower in rural areas than in urban areas.

      And this new report is purporting to show a change over time, so whether it’s urban or rural wouldn’t matter.

      But as I explain below, the real problem is that the Mexican government is using a new way to measure income that makes comparing previous data impossible, and that, mirabile dictu, shows less poverty.

  • WestCoastHwy

    Hey Coneval, your full of sh*t!

