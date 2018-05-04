Probe into missing film students has found no DNA in acid barrels

A woman at a protest over the students who disappeared in Jalisco. 'We're missing three,' her signs read.

The Jalisco Institute for Forensic Sciences says its analysis of acid barrels has not yet provided a positive identification of three film students whose bodies are believed to have been dissolved in acid.

The director of the institute told reporters that the investigation into the March 19 disappearance of the students continues “and is not yet closed, as many samples are still being analyzed and could still provide data important for the clarification of the facts.”

Octavio Cotero Bernal explained that the sulfuric acid allegedly used to dissolve the bodies of Javier Salomón Aceves Gastélum, Marcos Francisco García Ávalos and Jesús Daniel Díaz García is highly corrosive, making it impossible to find genetic residue.

The acid is strong enough to destroy DNA molecules but the institute and the Federal Police are still working to find a positive match.

Close to 150 samples have yet to be tested, Cotero said, both by genetics and chemical labs, and there is hope that positive data will be found to allow the investigation to progress.

At this point authorities have only the statements given by two men arrested last month, who asserted that the students were tortured and killed and their corpses dissolved in barrels of acid.

Investigators say the suspects, who have been linked to the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, kidnapped the students in Tonalá when they were mistaken for members of a rival gang.

Source: Reforma (sp)