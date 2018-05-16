Profepa closes sewage treatment plant in Tlaxcala

Signs indicate plant has been closed down.

The Federal Environmental Protection Agency (Profepa) has ordered the temporary shutdown of a sewage treatment plant in Tlaxcala after finding its discharges exceeded the limits of fats, oils and fecal coliform bacteria.

During a routine inspection of the facility in Atlamaxac in the municipality of Tepeyanco, officials verified that the effluent was being discharged into the Atoyac-Zahuapan river.

They also found that the plant was operating without the necessary permits that are issued by the National Water Commission (Conagua).

The plant is operated by a division of the Tlaxcala State Water Commission and treats sewage from the municipalities of Teolocholco, Tepeyanco, San Francisco Tetlanohocan, La Magdalena Tlaltelulco and Santa Isabel Xiloxotla, as well as the factories located in the latter municipality’s industrial park.

Source: 20 Minutos (sp)