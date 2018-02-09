Profepa fines mine over missing permits

The federal environmental agency has fined a United States-owned Oaxaca mine 9.8-million pesos (over US $520,000) for operating without the necessary permits in the Central Valleys region of the state.

Operated by Don David Gold México in San Pedro Totolapa, the mine had also failed to comply with atmospheric emissions regulations.

Profepa said in a statement that the mine’s crushing equipment lacked the required emissions control devices and that operation and maintenance records for the facility’s processing equipment and its power generators are missing.

The omissions were first revealed in October 2016 during an inspection by Profepa officials. The process dragged on until September last year when the environmental agency ordered the shutdown of the mine until it complied with the regulations.

Another mine site in San Pedro Totolapa, Tlacolula, has continued to operate. Two of its workers died in two separate accidents last month, one after suffering a fall and the second when thousands of tonnes of rock fell on him.

Don David Gold is a subsidiary of Gold Resource Corporation. It has six silver and gold properties in Oaxaca.

