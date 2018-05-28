Profepa halts five Tulum construction projects for environmental violations

A Profepa official posts a closed sign on one of the projects in Tulum.

The environmental protection agency Profepa has halted construction at five resort properties in the hotel zone of Tulum, Quintana Roo.

They were closed down after agency inspectors found they were in violation of environmental regulations or did not have the necessary permits.

Profepa said in a statement that several wildlife and plant species from the area’s wetlands and coastal dunes had been removed from their natural habitats.

The construction projects, which were estimated to take in almost 19,000 square meters of oceanfront real estate, did not take the measures necessary to prevent, mitigate and compensate for negative environmental impacts.

At La Zebra, Profepa inspectors said the construction of two different groups of buildings was under way, while at Ana y José Charming Spa & Hotel a 1,388-square-meter expanse of wetlands had been filled.

Profepa found four cabins at Hotel Manglex has been built with wood sourced from within the coastal wetland ecosystem.

At Casa Jaguar inspectors found the natural landscape had been replaced with leisure facilities, a water treatment plant and an artificial wetland while at Hotel Be Tulum wetlands had been filled in order to build a parking lot, a storage area and other facilities.

None of the five had valid permits issued by the federal Secretariat of the Environment and Natural Resources.

Profepa personnel issued partial and/or temporary closures of the five real estate projects.

Source: Riviera Maya News (sp), La Jornada (sp)