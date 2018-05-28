Public security reform can’t wait for elections, business leader warns

The head of Mexico’s largest business organization called on the federal government today to implement public security reform to combat levels of violence and crime that have never been seen before.

Coparmex president Gustavo de Hoyos Walther warned there was no time to wait for the conclusion of the elections.

“We call on the current administration to initiate public security reform as soon as possible,” he said. “Time is running out for this government, and so is the public’s patience. We cannot wait any longer. This is the last call.”

De Hoyos cited crime statistics to reinforce his message. Last month, he said, there was an average of 90 assassinations every day, 25% more than the previous year, while fuel theft rose 34% in March, the highest level ever recorded.

“In the first quarter there were 852 robberies on railways and highways, an increase of 581%; the theft of goods has soared. From January through March 3,357 robberies of this kind were recorded, 108% more than in 2016 and 65% more than in 2017.”

Insecurity is causing severe economic damage, he warned, with an impact on Mexico’s ability to attract investment and generate employment.

“The urgency of the situation is obvious . . . . The government must work until the last day of its term to address and solve this very serious problem.”

De Hoyos said on Twitter Saturday that the government was “losing the battle over security . . . . can we hang on until December 1?” A new president will take office that day following the July 1 election.

The business leader warned on Twitter this morning that the election was not an excuse to let governance cease to be a priority.

Source: Milenio (sp), El Sol de México (sp)