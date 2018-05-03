Puebla loses and gains as locals protest investment projects

The company opened a new pig farm last year in Cuyoaco, Puebla, the second biggest in Mexico.

Pork producer set to start US $264-million project but another went to Veracruz

A major Mexican pork producer is close to starting a US $264-million project to build a slaughterhouse and five farms in Puebla that will more than offset the forced cancelation of other investment projects it had planned.

Granjas Carroll de México (GCM), a Veracruz-based company, expects the facilities to be operational by 2022.

The company’s public relations director told the news website e-consulta that an investment of around US $139 million will be needed for the abattoir, while five pig farms that would supply the plant will cost an additional US $125 million.

Tito Tablada Cortés explained that the company is on the verge of commencing construction of the facilities, that will employ more than 3,400 people directly and indirectly both in the municipality of Oriental, where the abattoir will be located, and beyond.

Opposition from residents of the municipalities of San Juan Atenco and Libres, where GCM also intended to invest in farms, forced the company to abandon its plans there and instead shift US $165 million worth of investment to the neighboring state of Veracruz.

Tablada said the loss of 400 jobs from the area was “the saddest thing” about the company’s departure, explaining that it was impossible to relocate the projects within the state because they were dependent on the railroad that runs through the two municipalities.

While the company is confident that it won’t suffer the same fate in Oriental — located around 85 kilometers northeast of the state capital — its abattoir project there is also facing opposition.

Three ejidatarios, or communal landowners, are stalling preparation of the proposed slaughterhouse’s site because they are opposed to the construction of gas pipelines across their land.

Tablada explained that only 150 meters of pipelines are needed for the slaughterhouse and the state government is committed to convincing the landowners of the economic benefits the project would bring.

The abattoir would employ 1,500 workers over two shifts and have a production capacity of 600 pigs per hour, the PR director said.

In addition, the farms would have an estimated economic spillover of US $125 million annually. Tablada said GCM is “prepared to sign long-term agricultural products and pay preferential prices” to suppliers who are also local residents.

