Querétaro airline opens new routes to beach destinations

Querétaro-based TAR Airlines will close a successful fourth year of operations by opening three new routes, said CEO Rodrigo Vázquez Colmenares.

The airline has grown by 68% over the last 12 months, and expects growth of at least 30% over the next 12.

With its business routes already consolidated, TAR is now looking at leisure destinations, specifically the cities of Veracruz, in the state of Veracruz; Mérida, Yucatán; and Puerto Escondido, Oaxaca. Flights from Querétaro will begin on June 18.

TAR also plans to increase capacity on its routes to Monterrey and Guadalajara, bringing the total number of daily flights to five for the Nuevo León capital and three for the capital of Jalisco.

“We’re also going to have two daily flights to Chihuahua, a daily flight to Ciudad Juárez and a daily flight to Torreón,” improving connectivity for the aeronautics and automotive industries, Vázquez said.

TAR will take delivery next month of its 11th airplane, a 50-seat Embraer that will be used for charter flights and tourism packages.

“With these packages [created] in partnership with the most important hotel chains in the country we’ll have a product that is within reach of the consumers of Querétaro,” Vázquez observed.

Opening a new route to Texas was postponed following the change of government in that country, but discussions are under way with authorities in San Antonio and flights could begin before the end of the year, he said.

