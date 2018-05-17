Rally Maya to bring over 100 classic vehicles to Yucatán peninsula

Last year's overall winner was this 1970 Karman Ghia from Guanajuato.

The fifth annual Rally Maya will bring more than 100 classic cars to the roads of Quintana Roo and Yucatán next week.

For five days, classic car drivers will compete with their rolling museum pieces in what is known as a “regularity rally,” in which the goal is to travel a specific distance at an average speed.

To participate, vehicles must be over 40 years old and be in 90% original condition.

They will compete in four different categories based on their year: up to 1931, 1932-1949, 1950-1964 and 1965-1975.

Rally participants will gather May 23 for technical inspections and an exhibition at the Andrés Quintana Roo park in Cozumel, with a parade the following day.

On May 25 they will set out on the 1,200-kilometer route that will consist of five stages — Cozumel, Punta Venado-Valladolid, Valladolid-Chichén Itzá, Chichén-Itzá-Mérida and Mérida-Cancún.

But the Rally Maya isn’t only about collector vehicles spending five days driving around the Yucatán peninsula. The event helps support medical treatment for children suffering from type 1 diabetes and hearing problems and provides wheelchairs and health information.

With support from the sponsorship of the Telmex Foundation, the rally will donate 100 wheelchairs this year.

Another sponsor, Swiss watchmaker Franck Muller, will sell a special-edition watch to commemorate the event.

A large part of the profits will be donated to non-governmental organizations that aid children with diabetes.

Source: El Universal (sp)