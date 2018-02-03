us and mexican currency
Record remittances of $28.7 billion in 2017

The total was up 6.6% due to fears over immigration and other issues

Mexico News Daily | Saturday, February 3, 2018

Fears over United States President Donald Trump’s policies on immigration and other themes drove remittances to an all-time high in 2017.

Mexicans working abroad, principally in the United States, sent US $28.771 billion to Mexico, an increase of 6.6% over the 2016 figure of $26.993 billion, according to the Bank of México.

In December alone, remittances totaled $2.604 billion, up 11% over December 2016.

The majority of the remittances were made via electronic transfer, of which there were 93.42 million, an increase of 2% over the year before.

The average remittance amount was $308.

Economist Alejandro Cervantes of the financial services company Banorte said several factors influenced the increase in remittances, including Trump’s immigration rhetoric, the peso’s decline in value and high employment in the United States.

Cervantes explained that many consider the transfers as a form of savings, and sent more money home fearing deportation.

The state of Michoacán led in terms of remittance amounts at $2.915 billion. Jalisco was second with $2.797 billion, followed by Guanajuato with $2.559 billion.

Source: El Universal (sp)

  • mae61274

    Trumps next move will be to tax this plus whatever he can rip off from tax payers

    • cooncats

      Yeah that’s why he pushed through tax cuts that are showing up in millions and millions of paychecks. Dooh!

      I wonder how much of this 28 billion paid any taxes at all? How much of it is from people in the U.S. illegally?

      Counting trade surplus, remittances, drugs, tourism over $100 billion flows from the U.S. to Mexico. Except for a much smaller surplus with Canada, Mexico runs deficits with all other trading partners. Just how smart is it to constantly insult the one customer you have who spends a lot more with you than you do with him?

      Not very.

      • Mike

        Billions will be going in a couple of pockets, thanks to you.
        Anyone who consumes anything in America pays some form of tax.
        More money travels underground America then goes over.

        • cooncats

          Just when I think your TDS has caused you to make the biggest fool of yourself you post again and show up as an even bigger fool.

      • Mike S

        Coon, you do understand that the $1.4 trillion tax cut bill for the wealthy just signed by Trump is going on a credit card owned by the middle class. Trickle Down has never worked for the American Middle Class and it won’t work this time. I give it 2 to 3 years before the “sugar high” wears off and a major recession hits just like 2008. The red ink is flowing heavy during good economic times…wrong way to run an economy- except for the 1%.

        • cooncats

          It’s OK Mike we understand all those news reports of bonuses and raises being passed out because the tax bill got rid of the highest corporate tax rate in the world is driving all you lefties nuts, let alone the booming job market numbers. Drink some good Tequila and learn to enjoy the ride. America is back!

  • WestCoastHwy

    These are excellent economic indicators. The only problem with full employment is inflation of which I don’t understand why there isn’t and why interest rates are still low. The only or best reasons would be the USA is sustaining it’s command of Global Economic Superiority (GES). Once or if the USA continues it’s isolation path, you all (yous for people from Brooklyn) will need to kiss your savings or investments goodbye. Removing borders will be the only Fiscal Policy left. We can’t sustain the USA economy selling each other insurance; someone is bound to get sick!

  • dpkraft

    How can there be so many sides to this story? I’m not a Republican but geez I wish the Demofrauds would at least pay attention instead of just taking the other side out of habit. If we’re ever coming together as one we need to at least agree to disagree.

