San Miguel festival offers 3 days of music

Everything from folk to Latin funk will be heard in the colonial town of San Miguel de Allende, Guanajuato, when the Magic Town Music Festival kicks off for the fifth straight year.

ADVERTISEMENT

The fundraising event for a local charity that supports single mothers and young children will offer a variety of musical genres — folk, rock, soul, country, Latin funk, reggae and blues — at three events March 8-10.

Among the performers are the Maylee Thomas Band, Pilaseca, Jon Christopher Davis, Katua, Jim Scarborough, Los Roadrunners, Continental Blues Band and Ana Red.

A VIP Kick-Off Party gets things going March 8 in a private home with dancing and food from what organizers say are the best local restaurants, including The Restaurant, Buenos Aires Bistro, Linnea Rufo Events and Smoked N’ Low.

Only 125 tickets are available, at 1,800 pesos each.

The following day will see a special event at Santos Resto Bar with jams by festival musicians and admission by donation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Saturday, March 10 is Festival Day at Plaza San Arvino where doors open at 2:00pm and the music goes until 9:00, followed immediately by an onsite after-party. Festival tickets are 540 pesos in advance or 630 at the door.

All net proceeds from the Magic Town Music Festival go directly to the Centro Infantíl de los Ángeles, a local organization that benefits working mothers, their children and their families in San Miguel de Allende.

It is intended to provide a safe haven for single mothers and serve some of the community’s poorest children and their families. Among the services are daycare for infants and toddlers and a preschool and kindergarten for about 165 children that runs every weekday.

It receives no government support and relies on community support for its existence.

Music festival tickets can be purchased online at the festival website or at Galería Buena Vida, 42 Aldama in Centro.

Mexico News Daily