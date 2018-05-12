Education Secretariat over budget by 2,700% on communications

It spent nearly 2 billion pesos last year; 71 million had been approved

The federal Education Secretariat (SEP) exceeded its communications budget by almost 2,700% last year, according to the 2017 public accounts statement.

The department, headed until December by Aurelio Nuño, spent just over 1.96 billion pesos (US $101 million at today’s exchange rate) on social communication, 2,680% more than the 70.6 million pesos (US $3.6 million) that Congress had approved.

The SEP last year beefed up the promotional campaign of its new educational model — implemented as part of the federal government’s 2013 education reform — suggesting that a large portion of the 5.3-million-peso (US$272,700) daily expenditure had been directed to that end.

However, the massive overspending also coincided with a push to lift Nuño’s public profile, who at the start of 2017 was believed to harbor ambitions to contend the presidential nomination for the ruling Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI).

Instead, he resigned from his cabinet position to become PRI candidate José Antonio Meade’s campaign coordinator. Nuño’s replacement at the SEP, Otto Granados, has been less prominent in the role than his predecessor.

Last year’s extravagant spending is representative of a pattern that started in 2013, President Enrique Peña Nieto’s first full year in office, and escalated each year during Nuño’s tenure.

In the five-year period to the end of 2017, the SEP spent 4.44 billion pesos (US $228.5 million) on social communication, almost 11 times more than the 406 million pesos (US $20.9 million) the Congress signed off on.

More than three-quarters of the total communications spending by the department during Peña Nieto’s administration occurred in the past three years. Nuño was sworn in as secretary in August 2015.

In his first full year in the job, spending ballooned to almost 1.1 billion pesos (US $56.6 million), exceeding the approved 2016 budget of 76.7 million pesos by more than 1 billion pesos.

In 2015, SEP spent 796 million pesos (almost US $41 million) on communications, more than 711 million pesos above its allocated budget.

During his time at the helm of the secretariat, Nuño traveled frequently around the country to promote and oversee the implementation of the new educational model.

