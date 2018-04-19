Anti-crime operation brings homicide numbers down: security boss

Homicides are down by as much as 94% in Los Cabos, Baja California Sur, thanks to the security operation known as Titan Shield, the National Security Commissioner said yesterday.

Renato Sales Heredia told a press conference that homicides related to organized crime are down in several other states as well as a result of the new security program that was implemented on January 29.

During the operation’s first 11 weeks, homicides declined 94% in Los Cabos and 70% in La Paz compared to the previous 11-week period.

In Chihuahua, homicides were down 40% in Ciudad Juárez, while in Colima, the city of Colima saw a decline of 45%, Manzanillo 24% and Tecomán 13%.

Titan Shield was implemented in the state of Guanajuato in early March, Sales said, where gang-related killings are down 61% in Apaseo el Grande and 43% in Celaya.

Since January 29, 1,121 people have been arrested in relation to homicides, kidnappings, extortion and other crimes, the security chief said.

Also during that period, 140.4 kilograms of cocaine, 46 kilos of crystal methamphetamine, 670 kilos of methamphetamine, 58 kilos of fentanyl and 20.3 kilos of heroin have been seized, along with 11.6 tonnes of marijuana.

Source: Reforma (sp)