Security woes cancel Cuernavaca spring fair

There will be no spring fair in Cuernavaca, Morelos, this year after authorities announced its cancelation due to security concerns.

Cuernavaca was first dubbed “the city of eternal spring” in the 19th century by Prussian explorer Alexander von Humboldt for its balmy and stable weather, and the city had been celebrating its moniker with a spring fair in March and April for over 50 years.

But last year the fair kicked off with a murder. Fair organizer Juan Manuel García Bejarano was shot and killed during the traditional horseback parade.

The fair opened as scheduled on April 7 but it was closed down April 17, six days early.

García’s assassination was one of the reasons behind the decision by the municipality of Cuernavaca to suspend the event.

Municipal Secretary Samuel Sotelo Salgado told a press conference that given the “security conditions in the state and what happened last year, the wisest thing is to suspend these types of events.”

He explained that the municipal government was unable to provide secure conditions because its police force is controlled by the state through the mando único (single command) policing system. The mayor has been a vigorous opponent of the scheme and has openly fought with the state government over it.

Sotelo also observed that the current electoral season was another reason for suspending the fair. Mayor Blanco has declared his intention to run for governor.

Source: La Unión (sp), Bajo Palabra (sp)