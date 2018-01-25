Car that was crushed in this morning's accident. Car that was crushed in this morning's accident.
Semi-trailers crush car on Mexico-Querétaro

Heavy fog blamed for accident in which two people were seriously injured

Mexico News Daily | Thursday, January 25, 2018

Three tractor-trailer drivers lost control of their trucks due to heavy fog on the Mexico City-Querétaro highway early this morning, leaving a passenger vehicle crushed between two of them.

Emergency personnel rescued two occupants from the vehicle and rushed them to a nearby regional hospital. Their condition was described as serious.

The fog bank was located between kilometers 65 and 75 in the Hidalgo municipality of Tepeji del Río, near the community of Jilotepec.

Two other passenger vehicles were also damaged in the accident.

Source: Excélsior (sp)

  • IT-Worker-Since-1990

    I drove through this area a few weeks back and the fog was terrible. Please be careful if you have to drive through this area in fog.

