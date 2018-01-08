Shape of Water wins two Golden Globes

Mexican filmmaker Guillermo del Toro won his first Golden Globe Award last night for his dark fantasy drama film The Shape of Water.

Del Toro’s 10th feature film, described by critics as “a creature feature and a melodrama,” was nominated for seven Golden Globes and won two: best director for del Toro and best score for Anton Desplat.

Del Toro’s acceptance speech brought a moment of levity to the ceremony. After he offered a few words, the orchestra began to play him offstage. But the director was having none of it.

“Lower the music,” he said. “It’s taken 25 years. Give me a minute. Give me a minute!”

What started as a regular speech of gratitude became an impassioned description of the job of a filmmaker: “For 25 years I have handcrafted very strange little tales made of motion, color, light and shadow,” he explained.

“In three precise instances, these strange stories, these fables, have saved my life. Once with Devil’s Backbone, once with Pan’s Labyrinth, and now with Shape of Water, because as directors, these things are not just entries in a filmography. We have made a deal with a particularly inefficient devil that trades three years of our lives for one entry on IMDb. And these things are biography and they are alive.”

The Shape of Water was named best film at the Venice International Film Festival in September, and some film industry observers have suggested an Academy Award could be next.

The Shape of Water is to be released to Mexican cinemas this Friday.

