Signs warn thieves they will be lynched

Mexico News Daily | Friday, December 29, 2017

Thieves beware: there’s a lynch mob waiting for you in Oaxaca city.

“Thief, if we catch you, we’ll lynch you,” read a banner that was hung over a city street this week, signed by “vigilant neighbors united against delinquency.”

It is one of many that have appeared in the Oaxaca state capital in response to an increase in theft.

Is the threat of lynching an empty one? Perhaps not, judging by statistics indicating that the number of lynchings doubled during 2017 in the city and neighboring municipalities, compared to last year’s figures.

Local news media have reported 56 cases of attempted and completed lynchings, resulting in the deaths of 11 alleged criminals.

One of the most recent attempted lynchings took place two nights ago in the La Fundición neighborhood. Residents caught an alleged auto parts thief red-handed, and word soon spread for several blocks around.

An angry mob gathered and stripped the alleged criminal before beating him and tying him to a utility pole. The entire incident was recorded on video.

The fate of the supposed delinquent was decided when police arrived and rescued the man from the hands of the mob.

Over the last week, four attempted lynchings were reported in the greater Oaxaca city area: two in the municipalities of Santa María Atzompa and Zimatlán de Álvarez, and two more in the city itself, one of which was in the city’s historic center.

Nearby store owners have reported several thefts over the last month. They claim that police patrols in the area are all but nonexistent, and that authorities have done nothing in response to the situation.

Source: El Universal (sp)

  • cooncats

    A failed state with exploding crime and corruption doesn’t leave many choices for its citizens other than to take matters into their own hands.

    • michael grosser

      …and there it is there, Amiga. “Failed state” is an understatement.

  • Jeff Swanson

    In the words of our great “Teddy” BULLY ! GREAT, NOW all we need is ALL of Mexico onboard with this program!
    BUT the government “hates” revenue loss, so since they are ones benefitting direly or indirectly, from the thefts, ENDLESS robberies and extortions, they will quickly shut it down, I HOPE not before about 264 are lynched!
    SCUM, is what they are. When I lived n Mexico, safer than the USA or Canada, my and my neighbors homes were targeted 24/7 ! Put THAT FACT in your pipe and smoke it, Mexico supporters, most of my neighbors if going to be gone for over 6 to 8 hours DURING THE DAY, had a house sitter come in, otherwise ROBO !!! PERIOD !
    Sick of here as well on MND reading every day “they can’t live on 150 pesos a day” OK so THATS the excuse to rob and kill me, I feel my life worth it now! IMAGINE all the folks in the USA & Canada working at Micky “D’s” imagine THEY all had that same attitude, what a great society WE would have, ruined just like MEXICO! Not to mention a low tolerance for in the judicial system’s there, not a “FULLY LEGAL” excuse as you make it here!
    How bout “can’t feed em, DON”T breed um?”

  • Jeff Swanson

    The “SIMPLE” reason you see IT HAS to come to this in Mexico, is the police WILL DO NOTHING, nothing to stop it, nothing to find, arrest and prosecute the guy, THAT’s why they HAVE to resort to this. JUST SO YOU GET IT!!!! Cause I KNOW ya don’t!
    When I lived there many of my neighbors had cameras, actually had the robbers on video, in their homes or on their properties, showed the police at their home the next day, in the meantime the guy who did it, walk right by the house, the owners SREAMING at the police “there he is” and the police let him walk or run away, then say “hey Jose, time for a taco” and leave, END of story of “Justice” en Mexico! Questions?

  • Hailey Mannering

    The lynchings aren`t going on in all areas, as some police forces are pro-active. My neighbour left her car window down, parked on the street. A thief stole her sound system. Police did everything possible to get her to the station to testify. The thief had a long record of petty theft, and the police were very enthusiastic to get him put away. I believe he got 10 years !

