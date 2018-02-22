Slight dip recorded in January homicides

But at 2,156 they were up 13.7% over January 2017

The upward trend in violence recorded last year continued during the first month of 2018 when the total number of intentional homicides remained above the 2,000-mark for the ninth month in a row.

January saw 2,156 homicides, a slight dip of 1.3% from the previous month’s figure of 2,184.

But compared to January of last year they were up 13.7% from 1,895.

On average, there were 69 homicides every day last month throughout the country, 60% of which were carried out with a firearm.

Sixty-four were classified by authorities as femicides, a sex-based hate crime broadly defined as the intentional killing of women or girls because they are females.

With 7.37 homicides per 100,000 inhabitants, Colima had the highest homicide rate in Mexico, according to the National Public Security System (SNSP).

The small Pacific state was followed by Baja California, where the rate was 5.81 per 100,000. In Guerrero it was 5.63, in Baja California Sur 4.2 and in Chihuahua 3.25.

At the national level, the homicide rate was 1.73.

Baja California topped the list of states with the highest number of homicides with 211, followed by Guerrero with 204, México state 191, Guanajuato 172, Chihuahua 124, Veracruz 118 and Jalisco with 114.

More than half of all the homicides reported last month took place in those seven states.

Source: Milenio (sp)