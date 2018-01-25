Puebla’s ‘smart barrio’ is first in Mexico

A four-kilometer-long corridor in Atlixco, Puebla, has become Mexico’s first “smart barrio.”

The municipality’s “smart neighborhood,” situated between Atlixco’s zócalo and the old railway station, has been equipped with free broadband internet access, a bicycle path, seismic alarms and solar-powered street lights.

A children’s playground and a kiosk where utility bills and other services can be paid are also part of the corridor, which is monitored by 20 surveillance cameras connected to the municipality’s integrated security control center.

The robust broadband connection can serve up to 800 simultaneous users without a problem, explained the director of Smart Cities México, a consultancy that specializes in the management of smart cities and intelligent neighborhoods.

“Atlixco now has safe street crossings, free internet, video surveillance, an earthquake alert, ecological benches and containers, payment modules, radar, adequate sidewalks and inclusive accessibility,” Luciano Valdés Gonzáles told the newspaper El Financiero in an interview.

It is estimated that the 9-million-peso project (US $487,000) has the potential to benefit 160,000 people.

The announcement of the Atlixco smart barrio was part of an event in which Puebla Governor José Antonio Gali Fayad signed a smart city agreement with the mayors of Latin American smart cities Medellín, Colombia, and Curridabat, Costa Rica.

Gali said four other municipalities — Amozoc, Xicotepec, Huauchinango and Teziutlán — have expressed interest in the smart barrio concept.

Source: El Financiero (sp), Milenio (sp)