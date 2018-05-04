Sonora man suffers severe burns when cell phone explodes in his pocket

Samsung phone users beware: a Sonora man suffered first and second-degree burns after his Samsung cell phone exploded while in the pocket of his pants.

Carlos Iván Baca Torres, a 37-year-old employee of a cleaning services firm, was at work on March 31 in a remote town in Nuevo Guaymas when he heard a strange noise. It sounded like the release of gas under pressure, and it was coming from his pocket.

Instincts kicked in right away and he went to take off his pants but he wasn’t quick enough and the J7 Prime smartphone exploded, injuring his leg.

Witnesses to the accident gave Baca a tetanus shot and applied ointment to the burned skin before he was taken to the Guaymas General Hospital for treatment.

The severity of Baca’s injuries was enough to keep him from work for 18 days and cost him 5,000 pesos (US $260) in medical costs.

In an attempt to get compensation for the injuries and the working hours he lost, Baca consulted the consumer protection agency Profeco, where he was advised to request a new phone from the manufacturer and hire a lawyer to sue for damages.

Baca had already gone to Samsung, whose manufacturer’s representative in Ciudad Obregón offered to replace the damaged cell phone but only once Baca had signed a disclaimer freeing the company of responsibility for the costs of the explosion.

Baca must now find at least 5,000 pesos to hire a lawyer and start the complaint process in the hopes of getting a replacement phone and compensation.

There have been stories for a few years about cell phones exploding but Samsung products are among the most susceptible. The most notorious was its Galaxy Note 7, of which the entire production had to be recalled due to a defect in the phones’ batteries that caused some to generate excessive heat, resulting in fires.

The device was discontinued less than two months after its worldwide release.

Source: El Universal (sp)