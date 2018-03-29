Spring break tourism up 6% in Pto Peñasco

Spring break brought hordes of tourists to the popular Sonora destination of Puerto Peñasco, according to local tourism authorities.

ADVERTISEMENT

The number of spring break visitors, who arrived between March 5 and 18, has been estimated at 120,000, a six per cent increase over last year’s figure.

Most of the tourists came from Arizona and brought economic spinoff valued at 120 million pesos (US $6.6 million), said Héctor Vázquez del Mercado, president of the city’s conventions and visitors office.

He said the destination, located 525 kilometers northwest of the state capital Hermosillo, is seeing continued growth in both domestic and foreign tourism.

Another indication of growth has been in private vehicles crossing the Mexico-United States border at Lukeville-Sonoyta whose destination was Puerto Peñasco, which is also known as Rocky Point.

In the first two months of the year, Vázquez said, they totaled 51,000, up nine per cent over the same period last year.

During all of last year private vehicles crossing into Mexico totaled 385,000, up about five per cent.

Vázquez attributed the growth to promotion campaigns, a good relationship between the governments of Sonora and Arizona and a new Corredor Seguro, or Safety Corridor, between Sonoyta and Puerto Peñasco.

The corridor was created through an agreement in December between the governors of the two neighboring states to erect bilingual signage, install new surveillance cameras, strengthen the presence of law enforcement and provide assistance to motorists.

Source: Notimex (sp), El Economista (sp), AZCentral (en)