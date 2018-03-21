Spring break visitors asked not to disrobe

Youthful travelers greeted in Cancún with a code of conduct

Spring breakers, please keep your clothes on in public.

That was one message from authorities in Cancún for the many thousands of spring break vacationers arriving this week, mostly from the United States.

The municipal government is handing out pamphlets advising the visitors to keep their clothes on, don’t drink alcoholic beverages in public and refrain from urinating in the streets.

The “code of conduct” is being handed out by officials at the airport to youths as they get off their flights.

Visitors are also reminded that buying and consuming drugs is illegal.

Yesterday, the director general of municipal tourism led the information campaign at the airport.

Jane García told reporters that 20,000 copies of the codes had been printed, and that they will be distributed by travel agencies and tour operators as well.

García said the municipality expects to welcome about 10,000 spring breakers, but that the figure could easily double.

According to the Cancún Hotels Association, occupancy rates in the tourist zone are running at 91% and 96% in downtown Cancún.

Source: El Universal (sp)

