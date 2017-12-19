Still waiting to rebuild in the Mixteca region

Three months ago today, the ground shook in the Mixteca region of Oaxaca for the second time in less than a fortnight. But to this day federal and state authorities have yet to define a start date for reconstruction.

Of the 155 municipalities that make up this northern region of Oaxaca, 74 were declared as natural disaster areas after the 8.2 and 7.1-magnitude earthquakes that struck three months ago.

Not only is reconstruction slow in getting started, it might not even be enough. The federal Secretariat of Agrarian, Land, and Urban Development (Sedatu) will only acknowledge that 1,400 buildings in the region were affected by the quakes, while municipal authorities say the figure is 5,872.

In the municipality of Mariscala de Juárez, for example, local authorities reported 700 damaged houses, but Sedatu said there were 255.

Rebuilding public infrastructure has also yet to begin: 127 public or historic buildings were damaged, as were 399 schools and 31 hospitals and health centers.

The teachers’ unionlocal Section 22 has denounced that restoration efforts for the affected schools has yet to start.

So far the state government has not yet provided any details as to how reconstruction is to be carried out or how much money will be allocated.

The state Congress has allocated 30 million pesos (US $1.6 million) from the 2018 budget to create a natural disaster trust fund as well as 200 million pesos for a disaster and reconstruction fund.

