Stolen jewelry disappears from public prosecutor’s office

When stolen jewels and watches were returned to the store, a few items were missing

Some jewelry in a Mexico City jewelry store was stolen twice: first by a gang of thieves and later by someone at a public prosecutor’s office.

The original theft took place April 20 at a jewelry store in southern Mexico City.

But not all was lost — at that point — as the thieves were apprehended almost immediately by police in the borough of Coyoacán. The loot and the thieves — eight people were arrested in total — were transported to a local public prosecutor’s office.

After taking inventory, the store found that 972 pieces of gold jewelry and 392 watches had been stolen.

But when the stolen property was returned to the jewelry store, there were more than a few pieces missing. Only 198 pieces of jewelry and 10 watches made it back, said Hugo Murillo, the store’s legal representative.

A review of the case file itself revealed a discrepancy.

Murillo said a first photograph of the stolen property showed three black bags full of merchandise and trays of gold jewelry and watches in their cases.

A second set of photographs were taken at the start of another shift, he said, and it was “evident that a meaningful number of [jewels] and watches were missing.”

The loot that was returned to the store was the cheapest; the thief hung on to the expensive pieces, the store said.

The shortfall meant the store had to file a second formal complaint over the second theft.

Today, the head of the Coyoacán prosecutor’s office was removed from duty while the investigation is under way, the Mexico City Attorney General’s office said.

Source: Noticieros Televisa (sp), Milenio (sp)