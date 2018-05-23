60 stolen trucks, tonnes of cargo recovered in Puebla

Some of the stolen trucks located in Puebla.

State investigators found a veritable bounty of stolen goods after the search of a property in Amozoc de Mota, Puebla.

A week-long investigation concluded yesterday with the recovery of 60 trucks, semi-trailers and other cargo vehicles on a one-hectare property in the town of Tepalcayuca.

Officials estimated that the trucks were about 90% full, with contents including candy, cookies, toys, refrigerators, washing machines, furniture, beer, tires, gym equipment and prescription drugs.

The massive recovery of the stolen vehicles and their cargo, which was estimated to weigh several tonnes, was the result of an investigation that started on May 16 when three men and a minor were apprehended in Amozoc while driving in a truck that had been reported stolen.

The location of the Tepalcayuca property was revealed by the suspects during their depositions.

The highway linking México state to Veracruz, via Puebla, has been identified as high risk for truckers and has become known as the Bermuda Triangle.

Federal reports indicate that the city of Puebla sees the most cargo theft, followed by the neighboring municipalities of Tecamachalco, Cañada de Morelos, Palmar de Bravo and Tehuacán.

Highway robbery of cargo trucks almost doubled last year to 2,944, a situation in which Mexico’s roads “are getting more and more dangerous,” according to a driver quoted yesterday in a report by Reuters.

Source: El Universal (sp)