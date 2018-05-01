One film student’s parents reject official findings in Jalisco

They say the evidence is not enough to conclude the missing students are dead

The parents of one of the three film students who disappeared in Jalisco March 19 have rejected the state government’s official version of events that the men were murdered and dissolved in acid by a drug cartel.

The parents — who asked not to be named because of the fear of reprisals and harassment — told Spanish news agency EFE that the information provided by the Jalisco Attorney General’s office (FGE) left them with a lot of doubts and that they fear that authorities want to prematurely shelve the case.

“I understand that we are in the election period and that this situation is not favorable to who is in government. They [the state government] wanted to say that they could solve the case but they made us shudder with the horrible deaths [they described],” one of the parents said.

The FGE said April 23 that at least eight presumed members of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG) were involved in the kidnapping and murder of Javier Salomón Aceves Gastélum, Marcos Francisco García Ávalos and Jesús Daniel Díaz García after they were presumably mistaken for members of a rival gang.

Authorities said that their findings about the men’s deaths were based on statements from two alleged criminals they arrested in connection with the case as well as genetic samples found at two properties where the cartel members allegedly took the students.

The FGE said that one of the arrested men — Christian Omar Palma Gutiérrez, a rapper better known as QBA — confessed that he was paid 3,000 pesos (US $160) by the CJNG to dissolve the bodies of the three students.

But the parents questioned the capacity of the barrels — usually used to supply water to homes — to hold the quantity of highly corrosive acid needed to dissolve the students’ bodies.

“They couldn’t have put so much acid in . . . some kind of evidence would have been left,” one of the parents charged.

The parents also said that the traces of blood that matched the DNA of either Díaz García or García Ávalos are not sufficient evidence to determine that the three students were killed.

“It doesn’t mean that it [the murder of their son] was so vicious. It doesn’t tell you that he was cooked [in acid]. They found a little blood stain, that’s all, there are no liquids, there’s nothing,” they said.

They told EFE that some of the parents only heard about the official version of events in the media, adding that a day after the news broke Attorney General Raúl Sánchez apologized to them for delivering “such terrible news.”

They also rebuked authorities for disseminating “such a dramatic and satanic” version of events and left open the possibility of referring the case to independent experts and international agencies for review.

Three days after the FGE announcement, more than 12,000 people took to the streets of Guadalajara to protest against the disappearance of the three Audiovisual Media University students.

The protesters repudiated the official findings and urged authorities to continue to search for the men.

The parents who spoke to EFE also continue to hold out hope that their son and his two friends may still be found alive.

“Now, my whole life I’m going to think about where I’m going to find him. As a mother, as a father, that’s all you’ve got. We’re going to wait to see where our young men ended up, wherever they are we send them our blessings.”

Source: EFE (sp)