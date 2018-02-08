Student’s score is highest in the world

A 16-year-old student at a private school in Querétaro scored the highest mark in the world in a Cambridge University English as a second language examination.

The student, whose parents asked that she not be identified for security reasons, was one of tens of thousands of students in 145 countries who wrote the exam.

She is a student at Victoria School, an international school of about 500 students from kindergarten to pre-university levels that is operated by a small group of British teachers.

Located in Tequisquiapan, it employs about 50 teachers, of whom 24 are qualified British educators.

It is also a Cambridge international school, which means that students follow the university’s international examinations system as well as Mexico’s public education program.

Victoria School spokesman Peter Nevett said the school’s 16-year-old students take the Cambridge examinations in a wide range of subjects every year.

“The results of these examination, marked and moderated in the United Kingdom, are always excellent but this year a Mexican student in the school is the best in the world!” he said in an email to Mexico News Daily.

He added that the student’s teacher said she deserved “this fantastic result” after two years of dedication and hard work.

