Studies vet options for Monterrey rail yard

Built in 1950s, facility is now in the midst of urban development

About 61 million pesos will be spent on relocating a railway yard in Monterrey, Nuevo León, but that’s just for the studies.

ADVERTISEMENT

Built in the 1950s, the yard used to be located on the outskirts of the city. Now it lies surrounded by urban development, negatively impacting traffic movement.

Railways intersect roads at 20 different points, bringing traffic gridlock whenever a freight trains passes.

In response, the federal Secretariat of Communications and Transportation, the state government and the private sector have started a multi-million-peso process to relocate the facility.

Three locations are under consideration for the new yard, located to the north, northwest and east of the Monterrey metropolitan area. Now, a series of studies will be conducted to fully assess their technical, environmental, legal and financial feasibility.

The federation will chip in with 50% of the studies’ cost, while the state government and private enterprise will contribute with 25% each.

The proposed financial structure for the new rail yard, explained the SCT, “will allow private investors to invest in its construction, operation and maintenance, with the support of the federal and state governments.”

The studies began February 1 and are to be completed at the end of August.

The yard is used by Ferromex and Kansas City Southern de México.

Source: Milenio (sp)

Share +1 Shares 0