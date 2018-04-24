Suspect arrested in last year’s murder of Sinaloa journalist

A mural in Mazatlán dedicated to Valdéz. It reads, 'Good journalism needs society's support.'

It's the first arrest of many, security commissioner said

Eleven months after Sinaloa journalist Javier Valdéz Cárdenas was murdered near his Culiacán office, state and federal authorities have made the first arrest “of many.”

In a brief press conference, the National Security Commissioner reported that a 26-year-old man known as Heriberto “El Koala” was arrested yesterday in Tijuana, Baja California, in an operation that “required the use of force.”

Without offering any more details, Renato Sales Heredia explained that the suspect has ties with a drug trafficking organization that operates in the Sinaloa-Baja California area.

He remarked that there are still several outstanding arrest warrants in connection with Valdéz’s assassination on May 15, 2017.

The commissioner also said that Valdéz was killed because of his stories about drug trafficking and organized crime that appeared in the weekly newspaper RíoDoce.

Sales also said that with yesterday’s arrest the federal government reasserts its commitment to freedom of expression and the press, and warned that “those that perpetrate such crimes will not go unpunished.”

Valdéz , 50, was also the author of several books on drug trafficking, and had won several international awards for his writing.

He also collaborated with the national daily newspaper La Jornada and with the international news agency Agence France-Presse.

Valdéz and other reporters founded the newspaper RíoDoce in 2003, dedicating their coverage to crime and corruption. Six years later, after publishing a series entitled Hitman: Confessions of an Assassin in Ciudad Juárez, a grenade was thrown into the newspaper’s office, damaging the building but causing no injuries.

