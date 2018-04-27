Suspect arrested in murder of BCS human rights ombudsman

The suspect is one of several in the assassination last November

One of the suspects in the murder last November of the Baja California Sur human rights ombudsman was arrested yesterday in the neighboring state of Sinaloa.

Identified only by his first name, Omar, the alleged assassin was arrested on a warrant issued two months ago.

According to the investigation, several armed men attacked opened fire on the vehicle in which Silvestre de la Toba Camacho, 47, was riding with his family in La Paz on November 20.

His 20-year-old son was also killed in the attack and his wife and daughter were seriously injured.

De la Toba had been appointed ombudsman in February 2015 and had held public office some years before as state deputy.

The assassination was the first such attack on an ombudsman since the position was created in 1990.

Officials blame violence in the state on the splintering and rearrangement of criminal organizations from Sinaloa and Jalisco.

Source: El Universal (sp)